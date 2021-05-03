Working: A Musical - Dallas Theater Center

WORKING: A MUSICAL

July 7-18 // Strauss Square



From the book by STUDS TERKEL

Adapted by STEPHEN SCHWARTZ and NINA FASO

with additional contributions by Gordon Greenberg

Songs by CRAIG CARNELIA, MICKI GRANT, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA,

MARY RODGERS and SUSAN BIRKENHEAD, STEPHEN SCHWARTZ, JAMES TAYLOR

Orchestrations by ALEX LACAMOIRE

Directed by TIANA KAYE BLAIR

Choreography by DANIELLE GEORGIOU

Music Direction by CHERISH ROBINSON



The lyrics of the first song say it all: “I hear America singing.” Based on Studs Terkel’s bestselling book, this unique musical features the real-life words of average working Americans, set to music by a diverse collection of extraordinary story-telling songwriters. Through original songs by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), James Taylor, and others, Working lifts up the voices of teachers, waiters, truck drivers and the essential workers who often go unnoticed but whose work uplifts our lives day in and day out.

Studs Terkel photo info: New photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Studs_Terkel_-_1979-1.jpg

Original Studs Terkel audio recordings provided courtesy of the estate of Studs Terkel



7:30pm House opens to Essential Workers and DTC Preferred Subscribers // 8:00pm House opens for all Patrons

Working will perform outdoors in the beautiful Annette Strauss Square on the campus of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Seating is general admission with 6 feet of distance between patrons.

The videotaping or other video or audio recording of this production is strictly prohibited.

