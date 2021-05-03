 Working: A Musical - Dallas Theater Center
2017 REGIONAL TONY AWARD®

WORKING: A MUSICAL
July 7-18 // Strauss Square


From the book by STUDS TERKEL
Adapted by STEPHEN SCHWARTZ and NINA FASO
with additional contributions by Gordon Greenberg

Songs by CRAIG CARNELIA, MICKI GRANT, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA,
MARY RODGERS and SUSAN BIRKENHEAD, STEPHEN SCHWARTZ, JAMES TAYLOR

Orchestrations by ALEX LACAMOIRE

Directed by TIANA KAYE BLAIR
Choreography by DANIELLE GEORGIOU
Music Direction by CHERISH ROBINSON

The lyrics of the first song say it all: “I hear America singing.” Based on Studs Terkel’s bestselling book, this unique musical features the real-life words of average working Americans, set to music by a diverse collection of extraordinary story-telling songwriters. Through original songs by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), James Taylor, and others, Working lifts up the voices of teachers, waiters, truck drivers and the essential workers who often go unnoticed but whose work uplifts our lives day in and day out.

Studs Terkel photo info: New photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons    https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Studs_Terkel_-_1979-1.jpg
Original Studs Terkel audio recordings provided courtesy of the estate of Studs Terkel


7:30pm House opens to Essential Workers and DTC Preferred Subscribers  //  8:00pm House opens for all Patrons

Working will perform outdoors in the beautiful Annette Strauss Square on the campus of the AT&T Performing Arts Center.  Seating is general admission with 6 feet of distance between patrons. 

The videotaping or other video or audio recording of this production is strictly prohibited.

 

 

What’s this show WORKING: A MUSICAL about, you ask?
Check out scenes from Official London Theatre’s 2017 production below.

 

 

 

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

  • Seating is general admission on the lawn, with 6 feet of distance between patrons. A limited supply of lawn chairs will be available to subscribers on a first come, first serve basis. You may also choose to bring a blanket or chair that matches the guidelines listed here in the AT&T Performing Arts Center Policies 
  • Please dress accordingly for outdoor lawn seating.
  • Exchanges may be made up to two hours prior to your performance time. All exchange and / or upgrade fees for subscribers have been waived for this event.
  • Parking for Working is in the Lexus Red Parking Garage. If you did not order parking with your subscription, it is available for pre-purchase at the discounted rate of $10.  Or, other options are available in the Dallas Arts District.
  • Concessions and bathrooms will be available at the event.
  • The Dallas Theater Center Ticket Office is still closed for in-person visits during regular business hours. For assistance with any of these items or any ticketing requests, please contact us at (214) 522-8499 or ticketing@dallastheatercenter.org.
  • If for the show needs to be cancelled due to weather we will notify you by email and through our mobile app.
    We will make every attempt to reschedule tickets as well as offer credit for future shows or refunds.

 

 


Show Creators / Director
Studs Terkel
Stephen Schwartz
Nina Faso
Tiana Kaye Blair
Cast
Blake Hackler
Liz Mikel
Alex Organ
Christopher Llewyn Ramirez
Molly Searcy
Tiffany Solano
Sally Nystuen Vahle
Designers, Production Crew and Company
Scenic / Projection Designer John Slauson
Costume / Hair & Make-up Designer Micheal Heath Waid
Lighting Designer Nicole Iannaccone
Sound Designer Kyle Jensen
Director of Production Bryan White
Production Manager Andrew Brown
Artistic Producer Sarahbeth Grossman
Stage Operations Manager Squeak Henderson
COVID-19 Compliance Officer Andrea Somers
COVID-19 Compliance Manager Gabriela Leodiou
COVID-19 Safety Officer Samantha Honeycutt
Musicians
Drums, Percussion Kami Lujan
Guitar, Electric Guitar, Steel Guitar, Nylon String Acoustic Guitar Aaron Sutton
Bass, Acoustic Bass, Electric Bass Benjamin Brown
Conductor, Keys 1 Jesse Fry
Stage Management
Stage Manager Devon Miller
Assistant Stage Manager Emily Burke
Production Assistant Mikaela Brooks
Mission
Statement

Dallas Theater Center will engage, entertain, and inspire our diverse community by creating experiences that stimulate new ways of thinking and living. We will do this by consistently producing plays, educational programs, and other initiatives that are of the highest quality and reach the broadest possible constituency.

Learn More

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Statement

ALL ARE WELCOME!
At Dallas Theater Center, we want to be the best place to work and see theater, and to be a positive and transformational force in Dallas and beyond. We stand-up for equity, diversity, and inclusion across our company and community. As a leading national theater, we recognize that building an equitable, diverse, and inclusive environment is central to our relevance and sustainability in the community we serve and love.

Learn More

Land
Acknowledgement

We acknowledge the land beneath our feet as the ancestral home of many Indigenous Peoples including the Caddo, Wichita, Tawakoni, and Kiikaapoi, as well as the tribes that may have lived here and roamed the area –  including Comanche, Kiowa and Apache – and those indigenous people whose names we don’t know anymore.  We honor, revere and respect those who were stewards of this land long before we made it our home.

We also acknowledge the neighborhood we inhabit as one of the original Freedman’s towns of Dallas built by those who were enslaved by European colonization.

Learn More

